The next “phase” of Sunak’s government is finally kicking into gear today with the Autumn Statement. Some measures are being briefed in what is being sold, as always, as a budget for working people. Treasury officials have kept tight-lipped about additional business measures, which are the most important…

1% cut in headline rate of national insurance for employees and the self-employed.

Full expensing made permanent. An obvious measure…

Benefits and the state pension will rise by 6.7% and 8.5% respectively. Higher than trailed…

National living wage and minimum wage hiked. Crowd pleasers without much benefit…

Freeze on alcohol duties.

Cuts to inheritance tax and income tax have reportedly been delayed until the Spring Budget. No action on thresholds means that Hunt’s still raking in increasingly large amounts from stealth tax rises, costing workers around £80 billion by 2028. Stay tuned for the full list of measures…