The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal from the far-left Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) trying to classify Deliveroo drivers as employees rather than self-employed contractors. The High Court and Court of Appeal previously rejected the IWGB’s claim, which kicked off in 2017, for collective bargaining rights. Which would have instantly killed the nascent industry…

The unanimous dismissal finds riders “do not have an employment relationship with Deliveroo” and adds “the Central Arbitration Committee had rigorously scrutinised the substance of the relationship between Deliveroo and the riders“, finding no good evidence to support the union’s claim. This is because riders and drivers can easily arrange substitutes for themselves at any point. The IWGB now wants to go to the international courts. Deliveroo are free to ride…