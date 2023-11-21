While Laura Trott claims a “completely changed” economic outlook will allow Hunt to cut personal taxes tomorrow, new data from the ONS shows Q3 productivity has actually slid backwards. UK output per hour worked from July to September was between 0.1% and 0.3% lower than the same period in 2022. Hunt’s high-tax “stability” measures strike again…

Business taxation reforms are the key to unlocking growth and productivity which Tory chancellors always promise and fail to deliver. Guido hears an extension of full expensing as an obvious good idea has a high chance of making it in to the Autumn Statement. Extensive business tax cuts are required – it’ll take more than tweaking to kick the economy back into gear…