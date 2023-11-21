In his first address as a member of the House of Lords, David Cameron introduced the second reading of the landmark CPTPP bill. The erstwhile leader of the Remain campaign methodically outlined the positive implications of the bill, such as strengthening ties with other economies and diversifying supply chains. Dave highlighted that the bill signifies the UK’s entry into “the heart of a group of some of the world’s most dynamic economies”. Unlike the sluggish EU economies…

The speech, crafted prior to Cameron’s shock appointment, was initially slated for delivery by former Foreign Secretary and Brexiteer James Cleverly. Guido hears that Cleverly’s original script included a segment highlighting the benefits of Brexit, with this new bill being a prime example of making the most of its advantages. It wouldn’t have been a surprise if Cleverly were to do a bit on Brexit benefits, in fact, it should be expected. However, when Lord Cameron delivered his speech, he notably excluded any advantaged of leaving the bloc or that this historic bill illustrates a capitalisation of the pros of leaving the EU. He’s clearly in denial that Brexit has delivered any benefits. He didn’t even mention the word “Brexit” at all. Remainer Dave just couldn’t bring himself to say it…