Andrew Griffith is finally ditching his handsome Grade II-listed house on Great College Street. A cosy distance from Westminster, St. James Park, and Pimlico tube stations, the Georgian property is the perfect addition to an aspirational Westminster operator’s portfolio. It’s even got views of the Houses of Parliament…

The 9-bedroom, 6-bathroom “quiet enclave” was previously used as the Boris team’s campaign HQ. Boris conducted meetings in the “imposing drawing room” and three reception rooms. That must be the “fascinating history” estate agents Dexters are referring to…

Now his Griffith’s kids are grown up the Science Minister is probably looking to downsize and spend more time in Sussex. The attached housekeeper’s apartment must add a few quid to upkeep…

The energy efficiency rating of the property isn’t brilliant at a D, though there is potential to upgrade to C. It was listed around 10 days ago. Don’t expect to get change out of £10-15 million…