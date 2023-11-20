The Greater London Authority have revealed they spent a whopping £219,143 on Khan’s cringeworthy “Maaate” campaign last year. The campaign sought to end domestic violence with an interactive video, where apparently saying a disapproving “maaate” to a sexist friend will magically banish sexism and misogyny from the capital forever. The esteemed advertising agency Ogilvy was paid £80,000 for the production of the campaign, which the London Mayoralty claim generated over £1.5 million value-in-kind from media spaces and content creation by influencers. Quite how they arrived at that figure is unknown…

In a response to an FOI request, the GLA was clearly embarrassed about the amount spent on the highly criticised campaign, pointing to the Home Office’s similar campaign, which has a projected budget of £8 million. Guido’s not sure a nation wide campaign involving online tools to report acts of domestic violence and sexism is comparable to the short interactive video…