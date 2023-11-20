Rishi Unveils Five More Priorities

Sunak has just finished his delayed-by-Rwanda speech on the “next phase” of Rishi government. Five new priorities have been unveiled:

Debt – reducing it, cutting inflation, sorting out mortgages. This was a previous priority, the national debt has increased. Tax – cutting taxes. So far Rishi has raised taxes… Energy Security – new nuclear, North Sea oil, renewables. Some movement on this… Business – increasing business investment. Maybe if business taxes were lower, businesses would invest… Education – Advanced British Standard, technical education. Are the other 5 priorities done?

These priorities have some similarities to the other five priorities – though no mention of “Stopping the boats” with these. Sunak says “now you can trust me when I say we can start to responsibly cut taxes“. Guido will believe it when he sees it…