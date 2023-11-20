Brexiteer former minister Sir James Duddridge has announced he won’t stand at the next election. Guido makes that the fifty-fith addition to the list…

Duddridge has been MP for Rochford and Southend East since 2005 and served as Brexit minister under Johnson and Africa minister on either side of that, along with other roles. In his letter to Sunak, Duddridge says: “I think I have done my time. Forgive me for moving on to do other things“. The Tories will have to pick a fighter for the seat, it’ll be a tight battle…