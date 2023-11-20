Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has confirmed new lax rules on travel expenses due to security concerns following incidents where the offices of MPs who did not support a ceasefire in last week’s vote were targeted last week. In a letter to all MPs, Hoyle said the independent expenses body, IPSA, will not disclose the details of new taxi journeys due to “security implications.” Not having to disclose taxpayer-funded taxi trips will certainly encourage MPs to jump in a cab more often…

Hoyle also pledged ramped up Met Police security outside Parliament, with a new focus on exits and entries. Might be trickier for co-conspirators to find an Uber in Westminster from now on…

Read his full letter below:

Dear colleagues,

As you know, the safety and security of all colleagues is a top priority for me and the wider House Administration, especially considering the current heightened community tensions, significant increase in protest activity, and spike in abusive and threatening behaviour towards Members.

The ability of colleagues to securely travel to Westminster and constituency offices to fulfil our duties as elected Members is essential, so I have agreed with IPSA

to temporarily relax the rules around IPSA funded travel so that Members can make use of taxis to and from the estate or constituency offices, where you feel this is necessary in the circumstances.

that details of these individual journeys will also not be published by IPSA given the security implications.

The Met Police have also agreed to extend the high visibility uniformed patrols outside the estate perimeter on sitting days, covering the key access points. This will provide greater reassurance for colleagues, staff and the public who visit.

I will continue to prioritise these matters over the coming months with the Parliamentary Security Department and review the position on IPSA funded travel at the end of the year.

You can find further important practical information below. There are also a wide range of existing services provided to support the security of Members and staff, which I would encourage colleagues to use.

Warmest wishes,

Sir Lindsay Hoyle