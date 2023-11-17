The Greek press is reporting that Keir Starmer is willing to open up negotiations to give away the Elgin Marbles. He’s allegedly told Greek officials he wants to develop “a legal formula that will allow for the eventual return of the Marbles“. Currently the 1983 Heritage Act won’t allow the British Museum to give away parts of its collection and successive governments have resisted constant calls for the Marbles to be moved to Athens. Fans of ancient sculpture will be stony-faced…

Starmer’s team is reportedly worried about what voters will think of the plans, so they won’t be officially announced before the election. In the meantime the Labour leader wants to have a meeting with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis this month when he comes to London. Maybe he can pawn off the marbles and another Rwanda-sponsored Arsenal shirt…