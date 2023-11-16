New Polling Low for Rishi mdi-fullscreen

The relentless negative news flow for the Tories continues, a YouGov poll has the Tories polling at their lowest with the firm since Rishi became leader, with only 21% of people intending to vote for Tory in the next General Election. The new figures give Labour a 23 point lead of 44%, which would result in a 400 seat Labour majority in the next election if the polls translate to reality. This follows the cabinet reshuffle, the Rwanda plan being ruled unlawful and a revolt from the Tory right triggering turbulence for the party. Surely “things can only get better”…
mdi-tag-outline Data Guido YouGov
mdi-account-multiple-outline Keir Starmer Liz Truss Rishi Sunak
mdi-timer November 16 2023 @ 13:32 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments