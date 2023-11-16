Susan Hall Gets Feisty at Mayoral Questions

Susan Hall managed to spice up the usually coma-inducing Mayor’s Question Time today with a newfound pizzazz. Khan’s classic technique of avoiding questions with righteous indignation didn’t quite work as Hall kept badgering him over ULEZ, the Met, failing nightlife, and his ongoing conduct investigation. Someone had their weetabix this morning…

Guido is glad to see Hall crystallising her key campaign points. London’s mayoral election in May is a petri dish for attack lines all round. The more, the merrier…