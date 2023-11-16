LISTEN: Cleverly Tells Rajan He Will “Make a Cup of Tea” mdi-fullscreen

A testy exchange between  James Cleverly and Amol Rajan on the Today Programme this morning led the frustrated Home Secretary to threaten to leave the show and “make a cup of tea” instead.

A heated discussion over the emergency legislation proposed by the government in reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to rule the Rwanda plan unlawful had BBC presenter Amol fired up, offering his views on the “morality” of the issue. Cleverly hit back:

Are you asking the questions or making statements? If you’re just going to make statements I’ll go make a cup of teaI’m the guest here.

Cleverly pulling no punches…
