We know about ex-CEOs suing their former employers, but Guido can’t say that there are many cases of current CEOs suing their current employer. Something strange has clearly been going on in the corridors of the Crown Prosecution Service over in Petty France as CEO Rebecca Lawrence takes the CPS itself to a tribunal on grounds of age and sex discrimination. Lawrence only joined in late 2019 after previous head Paul Staff ended his 28-year stint. Is this a gambit for a pay rise or some kind of warning shot?

The Law Society Gazette is reporting the tribunal will begin work tomorrow after a reading day today. The CPS doesn’t often find itself on the defensive…