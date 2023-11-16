10 of Starmer’s frontbenchers resigned last night to vote in favour of a ceasefire in a symbolic vote organised by the SNP. The King’s Speech amendment calling for “all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire” was defeated by a majority of 168. Performative, pointless…

Labour’s front bench resignations were:

Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding Jess Phillips.

Shadow Minister for Crime Reduction Naz Shah.

Shadow Minister for Devolution and the English Regions Paula Barker.

Shadow Minister for Local Government and Faith Sarah Owen.

Shadow Minister for Exports Afzal Khan.

Shadow Minister for Veterans Rachel Hopkins.

Shadow Solicitor General for England and Wales Andy Slaughter.

Shadow equalities minister Yasmin Qureshi.

Shadow treasury PPS Dan Carden.

PPS to Angela Rayner Mary Foy.

A total of 56 Labour MPs – over a quarter – rebelled. Starmer’s statement reiterated his support for Israel and added – “I regret that some colleagues felt unable to support the position tonight“. John Healey said this morning that Labour is “acting in these very difficult circumstances as if we were in government“. Oh dear…