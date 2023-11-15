Rishi Announces Emergency Legislation On Rwanda

Rishi has announced emergency legislation to ask ­Parliament to designate Rwanda a safe country, in addition to the new treaty to be presented to the courts. Sounds a lot like a panicked resurrection of Boris’ proposal…

Sunak says that the first plane will leave in Spring next year. He adds “I will not allow a foreign court to block these flights. If the Strasbourg court chooses to intervene against the expressed wishes of Parliament, I am prepared to do what is necessary to get flights off“. He refused to confirm if a flight would depart before the election. Number 10 is keen for Plan B to at least look beefy…

Snap YouGov polling of 3,400 Brits has support for scrapping the policy altogether higher than for a similar agreement with a new country at 39% to 29%. ECHR membership has the support of 51% of people compared to 28% who want to withdraw. Crucially, however, among 2019 Tory voters the policy’s continuation has 49% support. Stay tuned for updates…