The Department of Education are recruiting a senior digital videographer for the noble task of filming regular social media content of Gillian Keegan at the taxpayers’ expense of a whopping £48,701 – factoring in 33 days annualised holiday that is roughly £1,000-a-week. Nothing quite says “efficient use of funds” like filming the daily escapades of a government official. The successful applicant will “lead” social media channels and capture “high-quality and engaging” content. To be fair, her previous media stints have been ‘engaging’ to say the least…

The role is only for six months, perhaps preempting a possible early electorate-driven departure in May from the Education Secretary. One of her current SpAds is a social media expert who previously produced content for Matt Hancock’s leadership campaign, though clearly the department has recognised the need to help improve her online content. Applications close on Monday. Nice work if you can get it…