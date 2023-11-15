BBC Falsely Claims IDF Targeting Medical Staff in Al Shifa Hospital

BBC News last night stated Reuters were reporting that the IDF in the Shifa Hospital were

“targeting Arab speakers and medical staff”

Shocking if true.

Reuters actually reported:

The Israeli military said on Wednesday: “We can confirm that incubators, baby food and medical supplies brought by IDF tanks from Israel have successfully reached the Shifa hospital. Our medical teams and Arabic speaking soldiers are on the ground to ensure that these supplies reach those in need.”

The BBC twisting the story to paint Israel in the worst possible light. This is beyond propaganda, it is demonstrably reporting incompetence driven by credulous BBC reporters ready to believe the worst of Israel.