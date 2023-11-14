WATCH: Only Connect

The BBC is often under Guido’s spotlight, and it looks like they’ve returned the favour, though perhaps in a more forgiving way. Only Connect last night had contestants guessing the connection between a Galapagos Island, London Zoo gorilla, Paul Staines’ Westminster blog and Dumbledore’s phoenix. No prizes for guessing what the link was…

Victoria Coren correctly described us as “that blog you often read about in the newspapers, it break various stories”. This is not the first time Guido has been the subject of question on a TV quiz. Eggheads referenced yours truly too. We live in hope that one day we’ll graduate to University Challenge…