As economists argue today over new ONS labour market stats, Guido notices 229,000 working days were lost to strikes in September this year. Last year 2.47 million working days in total were lost to strike action, the highest number since 1989. The UK looks set to smash its 2022 record at 2.33 million days lost from January to September alone. So only 140,000 more days will have to be lost to break the 2022 record. No hard task for the picket line enthusiasts…