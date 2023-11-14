Farage Joins the Jungle

The rumours were true, GB News presenter and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage is set to be King of the jungle in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, becoming the highest paid star in the shows history with a reputed whopping £1.5 million. A lot more than Hancock’s £400,000, though Farage will likely be far more entertaining…

In a video posted on social media, Farage revealed he’s heading down under, admitting the cash offer was too good to refuse. Despite calls for a boycott Guido suspects Remainers will be looking forward to watching him swallow wombat testicles. Popcorn at the ready…