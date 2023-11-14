Long term Conservative member and former Conservative council candidate Andrew Perkins has defected to Labour, and is now on the shortlist to be their candidate for Aldershot. Perkins failed to get onto the CCHQ central candidates list in March this year. Prompting him to discover his inner socialist…
Perhaps Perkins is hoping a switch to Labour will garner a better result than his last attempt at elected office when still wearing a blue rosette, after he lost the local election in North Town last year. Not the first failed Tory candidate to hold a grudge...