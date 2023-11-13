Morning. Rishi’s big reshuffle has started – as always, Guido will bring you the latest updates. Stay tuned…

17:21 – Esther McVey appointed Minister of State at Cabinet Office.

17:03 – Esther McVey enters Number 10.

16:23 – Lee Rowley appointed Housing Minister. The 16th Housing Minister since 2010…

15:18 – Greg Hands demoted to Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade.

15:18 – John Glen appointed Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office.

15:17 – Local Government minister Lee Rowley enters Number 10.

14:34 – Laura Trott appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

14:30 – Science Minister George Freeman resigns.

14:23 – Victoria Atkins appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

14:15 – Richard Holden appointed new Party Chairman.

14:00 – Steve Barclay appointed Secretary of State for Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs.

13:13 – Pensions minister Laura Trott enters Number 10.

13:07 – Jeremy Quin stands down as Paymaster General and Cabinet Office minister.

13:03 – Financial Secretary to the Treasury Victoria Atkins enters Number 10.

12:51 – Transport minister Richard Holden enters Number 10.

12:46 – Thérèse Coffey sacked as environment secretary.

12:39 – Steve Barclay enters Number 10.

12:32 – Rachel Maclean sacked as Housing Minister.

10:59 – Jesse Norman quits as transport minister.

10:39 – Health minister Will Quince resigns. Quince announced he wouldn’t stand at the next election in June…

10:23 – Cleverly says “My job is to keep the country safe“.

10:04 – Number 10 confirms Hunt staying on as Chancellor.

10:02 – Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey enters Number 10.

09:47 – David Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary.

09:32 – FCDO permanent secretary Sir Philip Barton enters Number 10.

09:12 – Braverman issues statement: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Home Secretary. I will have more to say in due course”.

08:56 – Nick Gibb resigns as schools minister. Has also said he will not stand at the next general election…

08:56 – David Cameron enters Number 10.

08:55 – Cleverly is appointed Home Secretary.

08:50 – Neil O’Brien quits as health minister.

08:40 – James Cleverly enters Number 1o.

08:38 – Suella Braverman is sacked.