A new YouGov poll shows 57% of the public think Rishi was right to sack Suella Braverman, compared to 20% who thought it was the wrong decision. Only 24% of voters believe that appointing the former PM David Cameron was a good decision, compared to 38% thinking it was a bad decision. However, voters seem fairly split on whether Cameron will do well as Foreign Secretary, with 36% saying he will do badly or fairly badly, and 31% believing he will do well or fairly well. Cameron’s appointment is quite the climb down from Sunak’s previous attempts to distance himself from 13 years of Tories…