Just Stop Oil donor turned pro-Labour election campaigner Dale Vince has claimed “China’s a world leader in renewables“. Vince says “all my right wing friends who like to say ‘what about China?’” are wrong thanks to an article in Carbon Brief saying the country is “all but guaranteed to push fossil-fuel electricity generation and CO2 emissions into decline“. CCP propagandists couldn’t write it better themselves…

Those not living in eco-communist fantasy land will note China accounted for 30.9% of global carbon emissions in 2021 and embarked on a huge coal-fired power station building spree in summer 2022 which shows little sign of slowing down. China’s Net Zero target date, meanwhile, is 2060 and the country is rated “highly insufficient” on climateactiontracker.org. More hot air from Vince…