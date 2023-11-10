The “Alliance” of LibDems and Greens running Wealden District Council have shifted focus from trying to ban fire for not being carbon neutral. Now the councillors are toasting the use of a local crematorium for scenes in a short film. Their scruples about emitting carbon clearly turned to ash…

The 13-minute film, made by two trans activists, is about a woman who discovers her recently deceased father was trans. Filming at Wealden Crematorium was celebrated by the local LibDem cabinet member for “Public Health and Wellbeing” Kelvin Williams. He said “it is the first time that the Wealden Crematorium has been used as a filming location” and it’s understandable why thanks to its “stunning facilities“. Maybe he thinks it should be a venue for children’s birthday parties…

The production’s been shortlisted for Film4’s LGBTQ+ film awards. Catch it when it airs at 2 a.m. next week…