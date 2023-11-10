Khan Slammed For “London Crumbling”

A tumultuous evening for the London Mayor last night, as he was confronted by audience members on People’s Question Time chanting “Get Khan Out!“. The audience erupted into chaos after one member of the public blasted Khan for “Businesses shutting” and “ULEZ taxing the poorest“, slamming him that “London under you is crumbling…do us a favour and resign”. Chair Tony Devenish tried to bring order to the hall, threatening to “clear the room“. It didn’t stop the audience shouting “We want Susan Hall!” CCHQ will be pleased…