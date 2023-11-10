The ONS have released GDP numbers for the third quarter this year – a fat zero. The economy keeps flatlining as decreases in the service sector cancelled out minor growth in construction activity. GDP actually fell by 0.03% in Q3, though the ONS has rounded that out…

Markets were actually expecting a 0.1% decrease in Q3 and no one is predicting meaningful growth will return in the near future. Meanwhile, an extra 1.2 million people are getting dragged into the claws of HMRC through savings rates. HMRC are complaining they don’t have enough resources to cope. Guido can think of a few tax cuts to ease their burden…