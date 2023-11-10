Braverman and Sunak are no strangers to strain on their relationship. It started on rocky foundations last year when she became the first to declare her candidacy as the successor to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sunak shortly after threw his hat in the ring. Then criticism swirled round Sunak’s decision to reappoint the Home Secretary after she was sacked for a security breach. Guido gives you the run down on all the times they’ve clashed before…

April 2023: Braverman wrote a piece in the Daily Mail claiming UK child grooming gangs were “almost all British-Pakistani”. Forced to amend the article later on, No.10 declined to comment on whether Sunak supported her language.

May 2023: Sunak declined to back Braverman amid allegations she asked civil servants to help her avoid getting points on her driving licence for speeding.

September 2023: Sunak repeatedly refused to say if he agreed with Braverman’s view that multiculturalism has “failed“.

September 2023: Sunak again declined to back Braverman’s claims that asylum seekers had pretended to be homosexual or transgender to “game the system”.

October 2023: Sunak refused to defend Braverman’s conference speech on a “hurricane” of mass migration. When asked on LBC if “we have failed in any way”, he said: “No, no, I think it is something we should be so proud of as Brits.”

November 2023: Sunak declined an offer to repeat Braverman’s claims that rough sleeping is a “lifestyle choice”.

The latest drama over Braverman’s Times piece may be the final straw, with rumours swirling round SW1 that the Home Secretary could throw in the towel any time soon. It seems it was bound to end in tears…