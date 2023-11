Yvette Cooper Discovers Respect for the Police

Labour are trying their best to capitalise on Tory grumblings over Braverman’s late-night Times op-ed in which she hit out at the police over the weekend’s march. Yvette Cooper has sprung to the Commons with urgent question to “ask the Home Secretary to make a statement on the operational independence of the Metropolitan Police“. Cooper got to attack Braverman for running “an endless Tory leadership campaign“, ask if Number 10 approved the op-ed and attack Rishi for being¬†“too weak to sack her“.¬†Policing minister Chris Philp said he didn’t have “any visibility” on whether Sunak approved the piece…

It’s nice to see Cooper taking such an interest in “respect for police at a sensitive time“. Guido doesn’t remember her having such scruples over their conduct at Sarah Everard’s vigil…

Hat-Tip: Christian Calgie