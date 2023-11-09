Spirited scenes were seen spinning around Portcullis House yesterday, as MPs took part in a Royal British Legion charity “Poppy Ride” ahead of Armistice Day. MPs put their fitness to the test, seeing how far they could cycle in 5 minutes. Ben Spencer came first in the challenge, having also won last year, and Alex Chalk came an impressive third, cycling 3.57 kilometres. Thangham Debbonaire, Anneliese Dodds and Mark Francois trailed close behind. Not just pedalling politics…

More low energy from Wendy Morton, Simon Fell, Bernard Jenkins and Dawn Butler, who couldn’t brake past the 3 kilometre mark, while Speaker Lindsay Hoyle only managed 2.41km. Well done to those who took part…