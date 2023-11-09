More Voters Associate Tax Cuts With Labour Over Tories mdi-fullscreen

A damning new poll by Survation commissioned by The Sun shows 52% of the public link the Conservatives to higher taxes, compared to 42% for Labour. In addition, 77% believe they’ll be hit with either the same or higher taxes if the Sunak is reelected, with that number dropping to 66% if Sir Keir were to take the keys to No. 10. With the the tax burden at a record high for peacetime, and the Chancellor refusing to budge on tax cuts, this doesn’t come as a surprise…

Liz Truss blasted her successor, warning Sunak that the Tories must return to being the party of business and low taxes:

“For the public to believe they would pay more tax under a Conservative government than a Labour one shows how urgently we need to make the case for Conservatism again, to demonstrate our belief in low taxes and show why low-tax economies deliver growth.”

The claim by the Tories to be a low tax party has not been true this century. It’s clear the Conservatives have ditched their core value of lower taxes, and now the voters are seeing it too… 
