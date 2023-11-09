The Lords Conduct Committee has suspended Lord Skidelsky for a month for failing to register relevant interests on five accounts in relation to his role as Chair of Trustees of the Centre for Global Studies, a Think Tank he set up in the early 2000s. The 84-year-old neglected to register the support he received from staff paid by the CGS as a benefit, since at least 2009, and broke the rules by using his parliamentary office as the think tank’s HQ. A statutory inquiry into the CGS was opened in 2023 over potential conflicts of interests and mismanagement by its trustees. Another thing Skidelsky failed to register…

Yesterday, the Commons Standards Committee ruled that Tory MP Bim Afolami broke rules by failing to register 5 events in his member’s register of interests declaration. The former parliamentary private secretary to Liz Truss and Nadine Dorries received payment for Chairing the Regulatory Reform Group from WPI Strategy, totalling a whopping £13,500. A busy week for the Standards’ Committees…