Guido relaunched #Tories4Corbyn in September following a dramatic YouGov poll that showed if Jeremy Corbyn joins the London Mayoral Election, he’s poised to grab a whopping 15% of the vote, seizing third place and splitting the Labour vote. This would thwart Sadiq Khan’s bid for a third term and pave the way for Susan Hall and the Conservatives to claim victory. Now Jezza has confirmed he’s thinking about running…

In an interview with PoliticsJOE‘s Ava Santina, she asked him “Speaking of former mayors of London, are you going to be gracing London with a nomination…thinking about it?”. Corbyn promptly replied, “Well a lot of people have approached me so yes of course.” Guido hit the streets of London earlier this Autumn to see if voters want Jeremy to enter the race as much as the Tories do. They did.

Do your duty, Jeremy. Guido will back you again…