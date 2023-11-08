The Supreme Court has denied Carole Cadwalladr’s application for permission to appeal the Court of Appeal’s ruling that she owed Arron Banks 60% of the legal costs over her conspiracist claims against Banks. Cadwalladr’s evergreen avenues for appeal have finally run out…

The court’s rejection lays out the “proposed appeal does not raise an arguable point of law“, and there is no evidence the Court of Appeal “erred in principle or exercised its discretion in an unreasonable manner“. The total costs in the case are some £3.2 million when you include Carole’s own costs. Her crowdfunder fans have covered the bill. Banks thanked the rabid remain fans for the “shed load of money“. End of the road…