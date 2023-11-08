Rishi Sunak warned the Met he will hold them “accountable” for the decision to give the go ahead of “disrespectful” pro-Palestine marches on Armistice Day, stating that he will summon Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley to a meeting later today over the decision.
Speaking to broadcasters in Lincolnshire, he said:
“[Rowley] has said that he can ensure that we safeguard remembrance for the country this weekend as well as keep the public safe. Now, my job is to hold him accountable for that. We’ve asked the police for information on how they will ensure that this happens. I’ll be meeting the Metropolitan Police Commissioner later today to discuss this.”
Rishi reinforced his views that these marches are “disrespectful“, adding he’ll reiterate this to Rowley. Thousands are expected to show up…