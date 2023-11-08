Labour’s first frontbencher has resigned over Starmer’s position on Israel/Palestine. Imran Hussain, a member of the Corbynite ‘Socialist Campaign Group’, was a work minister since 2020 and was appointed shadow minister for “the New Deal for Working People” in September. He resigned from the front bench at 11 p.m. last night, saying its current position prohibited him from being a “strong advocate” for a ceasefire. Guido hears things got to a head after Hussain was blocked from signing a ceasefire-supporting early day motion…

Hussain specifically cited Keir’s disastrous LBC interview which kicked off major discontent in the party, saying he was “deeply troubled by the comments“. LOTO continues to rely on a soft line to patch over party disunity, with Bridget Phillipson is on the morning round saying she understands “how colleagues feel on this“. Keir’s hoping it’ll be enough to stop the dominoes falling…