It looks like Corbyn’s list of friends keeps getting shorter as Jezza is disinvited from a left-wing conference in Berlin over his Hamas apologism. The German Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, a socialist think tank connected with the hard-left Die Linke party, is organising an event this week on European politics populated mainly by Die Linke politicians. Corbyn’s invitation to speak has been withdrawn after the hosts at iconic Volksbühne Theatre intervened, saying: “Due to Jeremy Corbyn’s current stance on the Middle East conflict, we have decided not to offer him a public audience at the Volksbühne“. Categorical…

German socialist politicians don’t have the same problem as British ones on Palestine, they voted unanimously to condemn Hamas in October. Corbyn’s failure to explicitly condemn Hamas must have gone down like cold sick, even among the German hard left. How things change, Jezza will have to stay away from his old East Berlin stalking ground…