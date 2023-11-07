Starmer Attacks Sunak for High Taxes and Low Growth

Apart from warning Sunak that Braverman’s not a “serious home secretary“, Starmer channelled his inner Truss in his response to the King’s Speech today. The Labour leader immediately attacked the Sunak’s weak growth policies and pointed out that taxes are “higher than at any time since the war – he raised them himself 25 times”. Sound familiar?

Starmer went on to attack what he called the “Tory recipe for British decline: low growth, high tax, crumbling public services with the prime minister serving up more of the same“. Of course, no one is clear what Labour would do on tax…