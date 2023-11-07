It looks like successive Tory home secretaries are trailblazing on migration as Olaf Scholz has just announced the German government will “examine” a Rwanda-style policy of processing migrant applications abroad. The pledge comes as a result of a late-night crisis meeting with regional leaders to hammer out a harder migration framework. Austria has already signed a “migration and security agreement” last week with the UK to co-operate on offshoring schemes. While pearl-clutchers gasp at the Tories’ ‘inhumanity’ on Twitter, European governments are taking the UK’s lead…