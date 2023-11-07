The Gay Times has apologised for a series of social media posts that have been labelled “one-sided” “antisemitic” and even allegedly supportive of Hamas as a legitimate resistance movement that left “Jewish LGBTQ+ people feeling that their views were being ignored”. The media outlet that pushes for pride in diversity not being particularly inclusive…
Former vice president of children’s programming at Disney David Levine blasted the media brand, saying: “Sadly, Gay Times has twisted the concept of intersectionality into the antisemitic narrative of Israel as the oppressor. Its unbalanced posts are rife with repetition of age-old tropes.”
Read Gay Times’ full statement below:
“We regret that our editorial standards fell short on this occasion of the inclusivity and impartiality in regards to this coverage that we strive for as a content team, and sincerely apologise for the hurt it has caused. We are clear in our condemnation of Hamas as a terrorist organisation. We categorically condemn the attack on 7 October.
“We mourn the loss of innocent civilian lives lost in the territories affected by the ongoing conflict – and we hope for a peaceful resolution. Action will be taken internally at Gay Times to continue to interrogate our own journalistic standards and strive for greater inclusivity in our output.”