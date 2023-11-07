Guido is happy to announce the end of the slow and acrimonious death of disgraced former candidate Dominic Beck’s political career. Beck was selected for Labour in Rother Valley in 2022 despite his presence on the council during the Rotherham child exploitation scandal. He was quickly forced to step down following a massive backlash while staying on as a councillor. Local residents called it a “betrayal” of the victims…

The Starmer-purge turned its eye to Rotherham last month and deselected up to 4 disgraced councillors, including Beck. Now he’s finally resigned his cabinet post, citing “a number of changes to my personal circumstances”. Guido hears no one wanted to take on Beck’s transport brief so council leader Chris Read has had to take it on himself. Beck will presumably stay on as councillor until he isn’t asked to stand again at the local elections. The implosion over at Rotherham continues…