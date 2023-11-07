One month after Hamas launched its attack against Israel, James Cleverly has found himself as the favourite cabinet minister among party members for the first time, with his net satisfaction ratings scoring an impressive +71.8 points, according to a poll by Conservative Home. Cleverly didn’t have a huge media presence before last month, though his increased online and media visibility in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war has boosted his ratings by 20 points. Cleverly isn’t campaigning for the leadership, though MPs may yet end up thinking him the safest choice…

Cabinet Ministers in the red include Jeremy Hunt, whose refusal to budge on tax cuts hasn’t found favour with party faithful, giving him a -23 points, and Therese Coffey, whose rating is an unfair -27 points. CCHQ will be disappointed with much loved Party Chairman Greg Hands’ low score of -15.5. Rishi is still scoring low at 7.1 points, though he’ll forlornly hope that his ratings may see a boost after the King’s Speech today. Stay tuned…