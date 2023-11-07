New polling from More in Common shows the UK’s support for Ukraine remains strong, despite the length of the war and developments in the Middle East. Zelensky warned Israel/Gaza was “distracting” from Ukraine, though Brits are resolute…

73% of Brits polled at the beginning of the month think it’s important Ukraine defeats the Russian invasion. 55% agree it “is right that the UK supports Ukraine, even if it makes life harder for us here in the UK“, which is over double the number who disagree. Only 9% think it’s not important Ukraine defeats Russia. Stalwart allies 22 months since the war began…