According to a report from the Institute of Economic Affairs, despite all the gloomy predictions by Remainers and the chaos tales associated with Brexit, EU-UK trade failed to show a “Brexit effect” between 2016 and 2020. UK goods exports had a notable 13.5% boost when heading to EU countries, and an impressive 14.3% increase for non-EU countries from 2019 to 2022.UK services exports posted a remarkable 14.8% rise to EU countries and an impressive 22.1% leap to non-EU countries during the same period. This is despite Remoaners at the OBR predicting a 15% trade volume drop due to Brexit barriers. Not the first time they’ve got things wrong…

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch is expected to point to the IEA’s report today at the International Trade Week’s launch event as a reason why she “doesn’t agree with the narrative that Brexit has ‘severely damaged’ our economy.”

Another report shows London continues to reign as the top global destination for those looking to move to start a new job. Three years on, and that supposed exodus of talent is yet to materialise…