Guido hears Sir Keir has been brushing up on his public speaking skills with the help of some much-appreciated media and speech training. His stilted delivery wasn’t cutting the mustard, so expert help was drafted in to make him (a bit) more interesting. Whether he’s had lessons in handling glitter bombs is another question…

While he may not be the next Martin Luthur King of oratory, he is at least better than a year or two ago. Those lessons don’t come cheap…