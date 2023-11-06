The Scottish parliament’s finance and public administration committee has today warned that Scotland could soon run out of money. Their report points out that “the Scottish Government has itself projected a potential £1 billion resource spending gap in 2024-25, rising to £1.9 billion by 2027-28“. Meanwhile Humza’s tax hikes are pushing businesses south of the border…

The seven members of the committee are attacking SNP leader Humza Yousaf for ScotGov’s “short-term approach towards financial planning” which continues to haemorrhage cash. Giving in to calls for public sector wage increases with no plan to pay for them and spending £500 million on two non-existent ferries are good examples…

While Yousaf bangs on about “Westminster’s cost of living crisis” and blaming the Ukraine war for the state of Scotland’s finances, the committee says “affordability does not appear to be a key factor in Scottish government decision-making”. Warnings that will no doubt be ignored by the SNP for their budget in mid-December…