More trouble for the Tories this week as Jake Berry’s October 2022 letter to the police over Tory rape cover up allegations is revealed by The Mail. Berry wrote the letter with Chief Whip Wendy Morton and a Downing Street official after his one-month stint as Tory Party Chairman, asking the police to investigate party protection of an MP with “up to five victims“. Berry allegedly caught wind after seeing the party paid for private healthcare for one of the victims…

Oliver Dowden was Tory Party Chairman from September 2021 to June 2022 and claimed on Kuenssberg’s show yesterday “it was not the case that when I was chairman of the Conservative Party, I covered up any allegations“, despite Berry claiming that the cover up operation had been going on for 2 years.

Meanwhile, Nadine Dorries’s new book claims:

An MP had sex with a prostitute on a billiard table watched by four other cheering MPs; Another MP stored a laptop containing indecent images of children on behalf of a relative; The Tory Whips’ office is claimed to be in possession of a video of a Minister engaged in an adulterous sexual act; The security camera which caught former Health Secretary Matt Hancock kissing an aide had allegedly been tampered with by his political enemies in order to catch him in the act.

It’s new allegations every week for the Tories…