ConHome has revived its old “Conservative-UKIP pact” polling series from a decade ago by asking Tory party members whether they would let Nigel Farage into the party. This follows Farage’s presence at Tory conference this year where Sunak said he welcomes “lots of people” who want to be members. Rejoining the band after 31 years would be a decisive move…

72% of respondents on ConHome’s poll think Farage should be let in if he asks, 24% think he shouldn’t, and 4% don’t know. It’s no surprise the membership isn’t opposed…