Ahead of another weekend of pro-Palestine protest Security Minister Tom Tugendhat has written to Sadiq Khan, Westminster Council, and Met Commisioner Mark Rowley, asking them to use what powers they have to keep the protest away from sensitive areas on Remembrance weekend. Organisers of the official “million-man” protest have said they won’t go past the cenotaph. Hardly reassuring judging by scenes from the last three Saturdays in central London…

Tugendhat explained on Times Radio this morning:

“For me and for veterans, the 11th November isn’t just another day. It’s not just even a day of remembrance. Actually, it’s it’s a day of grief. And for many of us, it’s a day when we remember friends who aren’t standing with us anymore, some who fell at the time and some who have sadly taken their own lives since. It can be a very painful moment… This is not an appropriate time. This is not an appropriate venue for protest.”

The Met is saying it’ll use “all its powers” in a “significant security operation“, but “support may have to be called” as they’ve seen significant strain from recent protests. Another one is already planned on Armistice Day. They do know how to get the British public on side…